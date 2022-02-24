PLC Automation: Advantages and Disadvantages

In the past couple of years, we have witnessed the advancement and up gradation of technology in every sector, be it in agriculture, medical sector, globalization, etc. This advancement has slashed the unnecessary time-taking work and has further simplified complex tasks performed by humans.

What is PLC Automation?

In this article, we will brief you about how incorporating PLC or Programmable Logic Controller has led to the advancement of technology in the machine automation sector. PLC or Programmable Logic Controller is a high-speed industrial computer, widely used in the industrial sector due to its reliability and ability to cut down on your work and reduce the material costs incurred by you.

PLC analyses the inputs and outputs, based on which it is used to control the electro-programming process of various automation sectors, such as the chemical industry, steel industry, etc. This program further stores instructions, logic, and timings, which helps analyze the program and keeps track of monitoring processes.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

A few Advantages of installing PLC are

1. Advanced Technology

PLC has become one of the most preferred choices in the automation and industrial sectors due to its advanced technology. The advanced technology enables it to not only perform complex tasks with ease but also lets it perform other tasks, such as processing analog signals, timing, logic, etc., as well

2. Cuts Down on Wiring

The relay systems involve the usage of hardwires in order to function. The hardwires often need to be changed in case one needs to change the function of the relay system. Incorporating PLC cuts down on excessive wiring, further reducing the wiring cost.

3. Cuts Down on Overall Cost

While installing a relay system can be costly, PLC cuts down on your overall costs.

4. PLC is Compact

PLCs are much more compact and cost-friendly than traditional relay control systems, making it easier to install and maintain in the long run.

5. Much More Reliable

Installing a PLC increases reliability in the long run and reduces the chances of errors as it has advanced technology and memory. Moreover, it comes with robust functioning and extensive safety features.

A few Disadvantages of installing PLC are

1. Involves Too Much Work

PLC involves extensive work while installing the wires, which may sometimes cause inconvenience.

2. Requires Extensive Training

Because PLC comes with high technology, it requires extensive training to ensure proper and seamless functioning. Moreover, if adequate training is not provided, it may also lead to errors.

3. Extra Security is A Must With PLC

Installing PLC usually requires the installation of extra security as well to reduce the possibilities of errors in the long run.

4. Works Efficiency is Limited Under Specific Environments

The efficiency of PLC can be disrupted and limited under specific environments, such as high temperature, high vibrations, etc.

5. Can Be a Hassle While Changing or Replacing

PLC can often cause hassle and inconvenience in case you need to change it or replace it.

Go With the Leading Electric Service Providers

It is always beneficial to collaborate with a professional and a leading electric service provider. They have experienced professionals with exceptional knowledge who carry out the installation of PLC in an expert way, ensuring that you do not have any hassle or inconvenience in the future.

We recommend that you research in a comprehensive and well-structured way about the most trusted electric service providers whenever you plan to install PLC through official websites that provide you with the best PLC installed computers with ideal discounts and offers.

“Pensador incurável. Aficionado por comida. Estudioso sutilmente charmoso do álcool. Defensor da cultura pop.”